Patricia Wissman

Wissman (Gerleit), Patricia A.



Passed away peacefully at home on September 23, 2025, at the age of 88. She was preceded in death by her father Frederick Gerleit, mother Clara (Wendt) Gerleit Walters, daughter Deborah, infant son Steven, daughter Kathy, and son Daniel, and brother-in-law Sherman Stanley. She is survived by her loving husband of 69 years, Gerald; sister Nancy, son-in–law Stephen, daughter Beth (Chris), and son Christopher; eight grandchildren, including Brad (Stephanie), Christina (Joey), Katie, and Keegan; numerous great-grandchildren, including Zoe, Braden, and Regan; one great-great-grandchild, Emerie; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was thankful for her large circle of close friends and neighbors, and always enjoyed a good porch party on St. Nicholas and neighborhood vacations to Myrtle Beach. Later in her life, she loved afternoon luncheons and card games with special friends. Arrangements have been entrusted to Newcomer Funeral Home. She will be interred at Calvary Cemetery at a later date. Friends and family will be notified of services and a celebration of life sometime in the future.



