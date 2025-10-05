Patrick Foley

Foley, Patrick Ray

Patrick Ray Foley, 37, of Fairborn, Ohio, went to be with the Lord on September 19, 2025. Visitation will be held on Saturday, October 11, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. at First Christian Church, Springfield, followed by a memorial service at 12:00 p.m. Condolences may be shared on the Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home website at www.jkzfh.com.

