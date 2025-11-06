Knickrehm, Patrick William



Patrick Knickrehm, a beloved husband, father, grandfather and brother, was called home on October 29th, 2025. Pat was born on January 3rd, 1957, in Davenport, IA to Ralph and Loretta Knickrehm. He is preceded in death by his wife, Cynthia K. Knickrehm. Pat is survived by his three children, Leah (Dan) Quinn of Round Rock, TX, Ben Knickrehm of Centerville, OH and Brett Knickrehm of Longmont, CO; four grandchildren, Caleb, Jacob, Noah and Abigail Quinn; brothers, Craig (Kathy) Knickrehm and Doug (Laurie) Knickrehm; sisters, Teresa (Mike)Stewart, Carole (Kevin) Schmidt, Marianne Davidson, Kathy (Bob) Hines, Anne (Philip) Gray-LeCoz and many nieces and nephews. There will never be another Pat, but his legacy will live on through his children, grandchildren and their children. A visitation will be held at 11:00 am, Saturday, November 8th at Newcomer in Centerville and funeral service will be held at 12:00 pm, following the visitation. Burial will follow in Miami Valley Memory Gardens. Please visit www.newcomerdayton.com to leave the family an online condolence.



