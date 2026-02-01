Patrick O'Leary

O'Leary, Patrick W.



O'LEARY, Patrick W., age 78, of Dayton, passed away Tuesday, January 13, 2026 at his residence. Patrick retired from Innovative Plastic Molders.



He is survived by his significant other for the last 30 years, Kathy Davis; son, Brian (Andrea) O'Leary; daughters, Shanna (Chris) Suver, Kelli (Bobby) Bienz; sisters, Kathleen Lutz, Charlene (Paul) Maiden; seven grandchildren, Travis & Caden O'Leary, Mya Nummer, Brooklyn & Lincoln Suver, Braden & Brody Bienz; and many other relatives & friends.



A gathering of family and friends will be held at TJ Chumps, 7050 Executive Blvd on February 21 from 2 PM to 6PM. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Pink Ribbon Good, 350 Huls Dr. Clayton, Ohio 45315. Funeral arrangements in care of, Marker & Heller Funeral Home.



