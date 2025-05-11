Patrick, Roy Edward



Roy E. Patrick, a beloved figure and fourth generation cabinet maker, passed away peacefully on May 5, 2025, in Centerville, Ohio. Born on August 12, 1937, in Bristol, Tennessee, Roy's roots ran deep in the heart of the South, embodying the spirit of a true Tennessee country boy who grew up on beans and cornbread. Throughout his life, Roy was known for his outstanding work ethic, a trait he instilled in those fortunate enough to have worked alongside him. From the countertop and cabinet shops he founded, his dedication and meticulous approach to manufacturing left an indelible mark by providing quality products to thousands of homes across the entire Dayton region. Roy had a generous and giving nature with those he knew, and his working hands shaped not only beautiful furniture but also strong bonds with family and friends. An enthusiast of simple pleasures, Roy relished his favorite dish-biscuits and gravy from Hasty Tasty, often reminiscing about his childhood camping and fishing in Tennessee, or the love of golfing and cards he took up after coming to Dayton in 1959. In his later days he longed to return to the hills of East Tennessee to catch fish and enjoy the serene beauty of nature. Roy is survived by his former wife and mother of his children, Jane, and their three sons, Edward (Jeanette), Jeffrey (Katie), and Gregory Patrick, along with his cherished grandchildren, Andrew, Aaron, Katharine, Natasha, and Nicole. He is also survived by his brother, David (Margaret), and a host of nephews, nieces, and friends who remember him fondly. He was preceded in death by his mother, Elizabeth Patrick; his father, Robert Patrick; his sisters, Loraine, Dannie, Katherine, and Vickie; his brothers, Robert, Donald, and Thomas "Billy" Patrick; as well as half-sisters Thelma and Viola. Their memories will forever remain a part of his legacy. Roy will be deeply missed by all who knew him, and his life will be celebrated for its warmth, hard work, and the joy he brought to those around him. To share a memory of Roy or to leave his family a special message, please visit www.newcomerdayton.com.



