Patterson, Carol

GONE TO GLORY! Entered Jesus' arms 12/29/2023. Native Daytonian born 10/25/40, to Ruth and Walker Pursell, both deceased. Predeceased by her beloved husband, Richard Patterson, of 63 years in 2022. Also predeceased by sister Jane Wotherspoon. Survived by her loving family, daughter Pamela (Dan) Henry; grandsons, Zachary Zahora, Alexander Zahora (Cati Zahora) and Trenton Henry; nephew Warren (Julie) Wotherspoon and niece Debby (Mark) Greene. Her family was her world.



Also survived by beloved forever friend Marsha Patterson. Additional family includes Patterson brothers, sisters, and spouses, Jim (Pat, deceased), Joann Floyd (Buddy, deceased), Jan (Bill Wagner), Bob (deceased), Linda Staight (Charlie, deceased), Tom (Sheila, deceased), sister-in-law, Gwen (Terry, deceased), and Patterson nieces and nephews. Also, cousins, church family, Antioch Shriners' friends, and her constant companion, her dog, Mollie.



Graduated Wilbur Wright, attended Ohio State, Sinclair and University of Dayton. Her first career as a legal secretary continued 1960-1980s, employed at Young & Alexander and Altick & Corwin, assisting numerous additional Dayton law firms on an as-needed basis, evenings and weekends. After a brief time working as a merchandiser, she began her career working for defense contractors SRL, TAMSCO, ITC, ICES and Logtec, retiring as a writer, editor and computer analyst.



Member of Hope United Methodist Church since 1983, where she was a former choir member and served many years as administrative board and church conference secretary. An avid photographer, especially interested in family, landscape, travel and nature subjects; she enjoyed sharing her work with FB friends. She and Richard loved traveling the eastern, western and gulf coasts, Caribbean and European countries. They also survived tent camping and had a trailer campsite at Greene County Fish & Gun Club for many years.



Funeral service Noon Friday, January 5 at Conner and Koch Funeral Home, 92 W. Franklin St., Bellbrook. Pastor Travis Qualls officiating. Visitation 10:30 AM - Noon, Friday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, remembrances to St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital or Shriners Children's Hospital would be welcomed. Interment in Bellbrook Cemetery. Condolences at www.connerandkoch.com



