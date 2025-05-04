Patterson, Janet T.



Janet T. Patterson, age 99, of Miami Township, passed away on Thursday, May 1, 2025. She was born on March 20, 1926 in Dayton, OH to the late Viola (Becker) and Henry Schaaf. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, William R. Patterson; and infant son, Ricky Patterson. Janet is survived by her son, William R. (Dixie) Patterson Jr.; daughters, Janice (Joe) Williams and Janine (James) Corbett; 5 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren. A gathering will be from 11:00 AM  12:30 PM Tuesday, May 6, 2025 at Gebhart-Schmidt-Parramore Funeral Home, Miamisburg, OH. A service will be at 12:30 PM at the funeral home Tuesday. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery, Dayton, OH. Condolences may be shared at www.gebhartschmidtparramore.com



