PATTERSON, JANET

Age 90, of Dayton, passed away May 20, 2021. She was born October 9, 1930, in Pennsylvania. Janet was preceded in death by her mother, Rella Shaw; husband, Donald E. Patterson, Sr.; and sisters: Ruth, Pearl and Bertie. Janet is survived by her children, Donald E. Patterson (Maureen), Kim O'Connell (Patrick); grandchildren: Kevin Smith (Jeanie), Kelly Silverman (Andy), Shannon Boutwell (Richard) and Ashley Compton (John); great-grandchildren: Skylar, Sierra and Sophia Smith and Avery and Hadley Boutwell; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Janet graduated from Patterson Co-Op High School and worked for United Color Press for many years. She was a member of Fairview United Methodist Church, where she taught Sunday morning Faith class.

Visitation will be held from 10-11 am on Tuesday, May 25, 2021, at Fairview United Methodist Church, 828 W. Fairview Avenue, Dayton, OH 45406, where the funeral service will begin at 11:00 am. The Reverend Don Wilson officiating. Burial to follow at Miami Valley Memory Gardens. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Road. To share a memory of Janet or leave a special message for her family, please visit


