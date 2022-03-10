PATTERSON, John

PATTERSON, Jr.,



John Robert "Bob"



Age 94 of Dayton, passed away peacefully on Monday, March 7, 2022. He was born on Nov. 1, 1927, in Johnson County,



Indiana, to the late John R. and Lena (Burgett) Patterson. Bob attended Shelbyville High School and was an Eagle Scout. After graduating from high school in 1946, Bob attended Purdue University on a Naval ROTC scholarship, and earned a BS degree in Civil Engineering. While at Purdue he was a proud member of Phi Delta Theta Fraternity. Following College, Bob served in the U.S.



Navy, commissioned rank of Lieutenant, JG. He was a Korean War veteran. After his return from Korea, he married M. Linda McKinstray, whom he had met at Purdue. They spent the next 38 years together till her death in 1991. After earning his MBA at Indiana University, Bob joined the Trane Company in



LaCrosse, WI, and ended up with the Trane Company



franchise in Dayton, Ohio, in 1960. He spent the next 30 years building the business into a leading HVAC supplier in the



region, and growing the Patterson Trane Service Agency until his retirement in 1989. Professionally, Bob was a member of the Dayton Engineers Club for over 60 years, and he was a past President of the local ASHRAE chapter. Following retirement, he was blessed with a second marriage to Margy Cook Patterson. Bob and Marge recently celebrated their 30th anniversary. After retirement, he had many projects including an ostrich farm, founding an AARP chapter, and numerous good works with his church. He was very active in the Disciples of Christ Churches, and held many offices with the local churches, including Deacon, Elder, various committee chairs or just showing up to make peanut brittle or cook pancakes. He was an avid sports fan. An original Arena Association at the UD Arena, he had UD basketball season tickets for nearly 50 years. He was also a long time season ticket holder with the REDS, and he always followed any team from his first love, Purdue. Bob was a modest man, who led by the example of all his hard work and accomplishments. He seldom had a bad word for anyone, and through all of life's ups and downs, he never complained, and always remained optimistic. He is



survived by his wife: Margy Patterson, sons: Stephen, David (Ellie), James (Willemien) and Mark (Maggie Whitley)



Patterson, step children: Lawrence (Tina) Cook, Mary Cook, 14 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren, niece, nephews, relatives and friends. He was also preceded in death by his sister: Louise Austin and stepdaughter: Linda Cook. A Memorial Service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 12, 2022, at the United Christian Church, (8611 Hoke Road, Clayton) with Rev. Coleen Beasecker officiating. The family will receive friends on Saturday, from 1:00 p.m. until time of services at the church. Interment will be held privately at Greenwood Cemetery in Greenwood, Indiana. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the ALS Association or to the United Christian Church, 8611 Hoke Rd., Clayton, OH 45315. The Kindred Funeral Home, Englewood is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at



