PATTERSON,



Suzanne Faucher "Suzy"



Age 87, of Kettering, Ohio, and Paris, France, passed away peacefully but unexpectedly at her Kettering residence on December 18, 2022. Suzy attended Ethel Walker School in Simsbury, Connecticut graduating in 1953 and earned a BA in French and Romantic Languages from Vassar College in Poughkeepsie, New York in 1957. Immediately following graduation from college, she worked in 1958 as a Multi-lingual Guide at The Brussels World's Fair in Brussels, Belgium. From 1959 until 1963, she was an Assistant Copy Writer at J. Walter Thompson Advertising Agency in New York City. In 1964, Suzy began a long career in journalism. 1964-1975 Assistant Editor at Realites Magazine, English Edition in Paris specializing cooking, travel and fashion. She conducted frequent interviews with famous French Chefs, Julia Child, Simone Beck, Paul Bocuse, and Michel Guerard, among others. 1975-2004: Free-Lance Writer for Associated Press (Paris) and authored Berlitz Travel Books. During the 1960's, Suzy wrote a weekly column for The Dayton Journal Herald entitled "Our Girl in Paris". 1991: In collaboration with Julia Child, authored a biography-cookbook about French Chef Simone Beck titled "Simca: Food and Friends", Viking Publishing. Preceded in death by parents, William Prior Patterson (1995) and Suzanne Welch Patterson (2003) and brother, Lt. Stephen Prior Patterson USNR (1964). Suzanne was a descendent of Revolutionary War Soldier Robert Patterson and Dayton Industrial Pioneer and National Cash Register Founder John H. Patterson. Survived By: brother, Jefferson Patterson of Avon, Colorado; sister-in-law, Edith J. Patterson of Avon, Colorado; niece, Victoria Patterson Kotsinonos (husband, John) Minnetonka, Minnesota; nephew, Stephen Williams Patterson (fiancé, Brianna Chamberlin) Dellwood, Minnesota; and grandnephew, John W. (Jack) Kotsinonos, Minnetonka, Minnesota. Memorial remembrance is pending further notification from the family at a later time. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Suzanne's memory to Christ Episcopal Church, Dayton or The Dayton Foundation. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be made at



