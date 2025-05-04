Patterson, Willa D.



Willa D. Patterson, age 84 of Trenton, passed away on Tuesday, April 29, 2025. Willa was born in London, Kentucky on June 2, 1940 to the late Rovie and Wilma (Cornett) Proffitt. Willa grew up in Hamilton and was a local real estate agent and office manager for many years. Sharing her faith and learning about God's Word brought her so much joy. She loved God and her family with all of her heart. Willa will be dearly missed by her daughters, Pam (Tim) Colwell, Donna (Tim) Hensley, and Sandi (Allen) Ward; her grandchildren, Brad, Chad, Lauren, Timmy, Vicki, and Tisha; her great-grandchildren, Patrick, Jessie, Eli, Payton, Ava, Sadie, Audrey, James, Daniel, and Jamaya; her great-great grandson, Carter and one on the way, as well as her brother, James Wayne Proffitt, her sister-in-law, Helen Proffitt and many extended family members and friends. Willa is reunited in Heaven with her loving husband, Don Patterson and her brother, Russell Proffitt. Visitation will be held on Thurs., May 8, 2025 from 11:00 AM until her Funeral Service at 1:00 PM at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Ave., Hamilton, OH with Rev. Simon Fussnecker officiating. Burial to follow at Millville Cemetery.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com