Paul Blaum

Blaum, Paul Allen



Paul Allen Blaum, age 81, passed away in Indianapolis, IN on October 20, 2025. He attended West Side Church of Christ in Hamilton, OH and graduated from Taft High School in 1962. Paul Allen was preceded in death by his father, Paul E. Blaum, mother Cynthia Whitehair (Blaum, Sibert) and step-father Charles Sibert. He is survived by his brother, Thomas Sibert. A Celebration of Life gathering will take place in Hamilton on Friday, December 5 at 11:00 a.m. at Rose Hill Burial Ground in the Rose Mausoleum Chapel. Please see www.neptunesociety.com.



