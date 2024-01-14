Paul, Gary Lynn



Gary Lynn Paul, age 76, reunited with his wife, Judy and other family and friends on Monday, January 8, 2024. Gary was born on January 9, 1947, in Dayton, Ohio to the late Roy and Sally (Harris) Paul. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 54 years, Judy (Combs) Paul and his brother, David Paul. Gary is survived by his children Todd (Teresa) Paul, Amber (Jonathan) Thompson, and Lisa (John) Londergan; grandchildren Kayla and Justin Paul, Noah, Wyatt, and Anthony Thompson, and Sky Londergan; great-granddaughter Rylee Thompson and his siblings, Jeff (Diane) Paul, Shirley Smith and Gloria (Lance) Balou. Gary attended Kiser High School. He was a local truck driver before working and retiring from General Motors and the Delphi Automotive Systems Kettering Plant. He was a regular donor at the Dayton Community Blood Center and volunteered for both adult and children programs through Community United Methodist Church. Gary was fiercely protective of his family and enjoyed listening to and sharing stories with them. Gary missed Judy everyday since she passed. We will miss him and his stories but rejoice in their reunion. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm on Sunday, January 14, 2024 at Newcomer Funeral Home, 4104 Needmore Road, Dayton, where funeral services will be held at 1:00 pm on Monday, January 15, 2024. Interment will follow at Forest Hills Memorial Gardens, Tipp City. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Alzheimer's Association, The Humane Society or a charity of your choice. To share a memory of Gary or to leave a message for his family, please visit www.newcomerdayton.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com