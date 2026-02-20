Paul Kendrick

Kendrick, Paul Gerald "PJ"



Paul Gerald Kendrick, age 43, passed away unexpectedly on February 10, 2026. He was born on February 2, 1983, in Xenia, Ohio.



Paul was an intellectual and creative spirit with an easygoing, laid-back nature that made him comfortable to be around. He thought deeply, and approached life in his own way and on his own terms. Determined and strong-willed, he rarely accepted "no" as a final answer and was known for pushing forward when something truly mattered to him.



Paul was a dedicated gamer - especially drawn to immersive worlds like World of Warcraft, Diablo and competitive gaming sessions that connected him with friends and close family. Gaming was more than a hobby to Paul; it was a way of life and one of the things that brought him pure happiness. He was also a fiercely loyal fan of the Ultimate Fighting Championship, never missing a fight and always keeping up with the action. While he did enjoy cheering for the Cleveland Browns and a die heart Ohio State Buckeye fan, football ranked below gaming and UFC nights on his list of priorities.



Paul is survived by his mother, Rose A. McGill(Kendrick); his uncle, Jackie Kendrick; his siblings, Ryan Murrell, Charity Kendrick, Naomi McGill, and LyAnn Mowen; his cousin, Scott Phillips; and four nieces and one nephew.



He was preceded in death by his beloved grandparents, Paul and Ester Kendrick; his father, Charles G. Kerns; his aunt, Rene Phillips; and his cousin, Amber Phillips.



Paul will be remembered for his sharp mind, creative spirit, and the passion he brought to the things he loved. Forever remembered, forever missed, forever a part of our hearts



