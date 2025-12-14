Paul Timmons Jr.

Timmons, Jr., Paul E.



Paul E. Timmons, Jr., 84, of Springfield, Ohio, left this world to be with his Lord and Savior on December 11, 2025. Born on August 5, 1941, in Springfield, Paul dedicated a significant portion of his life to both his family and his career. Paul began his professional journey at Lagonda Tool and Dye before transitioning to General Motors, where he dedicated 42 years of service and ultimately held the esteemed position of head of Maintenance upon his retirement. An avid race fan and passionate hunter, Paul found joy in the simple pleasures of life. He cherished spending time on the farm with his brothers, creating lasting memories in the heart of nature. For 12 years, Paul was a proud and dedicated member of the First Church of the Nazarene, where he forged meaningful connections and friendships within his church family. He is survived by his wife, Patricia (Custis) Timmons; his daughter, Paula (Glen) Massie; his son-in-law, Greg Womacks; brothers, Larry (Sue) Timmons, Sr. and Jim (Marilyn) Timmons; sister, Betty (Bob) Dotson, as well as his cherished grandchildren, Megan (Adam) Auxier, Michael (Ashton) Womacks, Justin (Alyssa) Massie, and Zachary (Ashley) Massie. Paul's legacy continues through his great-grandchildren: Brody Womacks, Jack Womacks, Bennett Massie, Eli Massie, James and Kolton Auxier, and Elaina Massie. Additionally, he is remembered fondly by his sisters-in-law, Barbara Blazer and Darlene Bobo, and his close friends, Bob and Sandy Miller, Judy Sheridan, Dave Jordan, and many others from the church. Paul was preceded in death by his parents, Paul E. Sr. and Ruth Ann (Beeler) Timmons; daughter, Sherrie Womacks, and his sister, Susan Timmons. Visitation will be held on Friday, December 19, 2025, from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at the First Church of the Nazarene, located at 901 E. Home Rd in Springfield, Ohio. A funeral service will follow at 1:00 PM also at the church. He will be laid to rest at Ferncliff Cemetery. Donations can be made in memory of Paul to the First Church of the Nazarene, NYC program, helping to build the future of our youth. Arrangements in care of Jackson Lytle & Lewis Life Celebration Center. Condolences may be expressed to his family by visiting www.jacksonlytle.com.





