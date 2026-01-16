Paula Gross

Gross (Gieske), Paula Jo



Paula Jo (Gieske) Gross, 87, died peacefully at home in West Chester, OH on January 14, 2026, fortified by Last Rites of the Catholic Church. She is survived by her 4 children, Stephen (Anne) Gross of West Chester, OH, Gregory (Rafael) Gross of New York, NY, Linda (Dean) Rindler of Sidney, OH, and Karen (Todd) Majors of Newport, KY, her 6 grandchildren, Alexandria Gross, Katie (Jacob) Gross, Carianne (Max) Schmiesing, Valerie Rindler, Evan Majors, and Vivian Majors, her 3 nephews, and her niece. She was preceded in death by her husband Walter E. Gross and her 4 sisters, Sr. Mary Paul Gieske, OSU, Sr. Ignatius Gieske, OSU, Claire Kunkel, and Helen Gieske. Born in Cincinnati on February 6, 1938, the last child of Joseph and Frances Gieske, Paula grew up in Cincinnati's Clifton Heights neighborhood. She graduated in 1952 from St Monica's School and in 1956 from St Ursula Academy, where she was President of her senior class. After high school, she attended Southern Ohio Business School and worked 5 years in her father's plumbing contracting company, Gieske & Laake, Inc. In the construction business, Paula met Walter Gross of Hamilton, OH. Married in 1961, they lived and raised their children in Hamilton, where they were parishioners at St Peter in Chains Catholic Church. At St Peter's, Paula sang in the choir for 18 years, participated in Christ Renews His Parish and Ministry of Prayer, and volunteered on the Bereavement Committee and Hospice Flower Group. At Catholic Social Services of Hamilton, she served on the Board of Directors for 15 years. After her children were grown, Paula also worked 10 years for Stephen Gross & Sons, Inc., General Contractors and Engineers. Visitation will be from 6-8 PM on Monday, January 19 at Mueller Funeral Home, 6791 Tylersville Rd in Mason, OH. Visitation will continue at St John the Evangelist Catholic Church, 9080 Cincinnati Dayton Rd in West Chester, OH, from 10:00 AM until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, January 20. Immediately after Mass, there will be a short reception at the church, followed by entombment at 2:00 PM in St Stephen Cemetery in Hamilton. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Ursuline Sisters of Cincinnati, 1339 E McMillan Street, Cincinnati, OH 45206.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com