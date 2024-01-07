Paulus, Suzanne S.



Age 86, went to her eternal rest on December 29, 2023. Born December 30, 1936, to Dorothy (Lang) and Robert Schwartz in Hamilton, OH. She graduated from Notre Dame High School in 1954 and received a bachelor's degree in chemistry (summa cum laude) from Our Lady of Cincinnati College in 1958. She is preceded in death by the love of her life James E. Paulus (April 11, 2012) and is survived by her five sons: Joseph (Patti), John (Maria), Thomas, David (Katherine) and William (Susan); her nine grandchildren: Joshua (Brooke), Tanya, Celina, Brian (Leslie), Sarah, Jamie, Kelly, Kaden, Dylan and one great grandchild -Jayden. Sue worked as a chemist for Proctor and Gamble in Cincinnati, a respiratory technician for Fort Hamilton Hospital, director of the Volunteer and Information Center and as the registrar for Southwest Community College in Fairfield. Sue was a lifelong and active member of Saint Peter in Chains Catholic Church. She will be missed by family and friends and will be remembered for her love of family and her "drop everything and tell me about your day" attitude. Sue chose to spend her entire life in Hamilton. In addition to being a loving wife and a wonderful mother to five sons, she was an active volunteering member of the Hamilton community. She participated in the League of Women Voters, the Widowed Persons Service, the Human Services Council, the Public Health Advisory Council, and the Emergency Money Fund. She was also a president of Saint Peter in Chains School PTA and a board member of the Mental Health Association. Visitation will be Saturday, January 13 at 9:30 am followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 am at Saint Peter in Chains Catholic Church, 382 Liberty Avenue, Hamilton, OH with Father Rick Walling officiating. Burial at Saint Stephen Cemetery will follow the Mass. Memorials may be made in Sue's name to the Jim and Sue Paulus Scholarship at Miami University Hamilton, 1601 University Blvd, Hamilton, OH or a charity of one's choice. Online condolences are available at www.weigelfuneralhome.com



