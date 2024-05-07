Pavlakos, George M. "Pav"



PAVLAKOS, George M. "Pav", age 80, of Dayton, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, May 2, 2024. George retired from Vandalia Butler City Schools in 2002. During his long career he was the head wrestling coach, teacher, football coach, athletic director and assistant principal. He was passionate about all sports but loved OSU football. He was your "go to" guy. He will be truly missed by many.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Mike & Mary Pavlakos; brother, Nick Pavlakos and his sister-in-law, Joanne Pavlakos. George is survived by his beloved wife of 53 years, Susan; daughter, Nicole Pavlakos; two brothers, Connie and Chris Pavlakos; nieces and nephews, extended family, friends and colleagues.



Funeral service 11:00 AM Friday, May 10, 2024 at The Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 500 Belmonte Park North with Father Anthony Cook officiating. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will receive family and friends at Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel, 5844 Old Troy Pike from 5-7 PM Thursday with Trisagion Prayers at 6:30 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Vandalia Butler Foundation, https://Vandalia-ButlerFoundation.org in George's memory.



