PAVLATOS,



Thalia Cutchis



Thalia Cutchis Pavlatos was born on July 24, 1925, in Dover, New Jersey, and raised in New York City. Both her parents immigrated from Greece through Ellis Island at the turn of the century. They shared a passion for the arts and made this an integral part the lives of Thalia and her brother, Pythagoras. Thalia began taking piano lessons at an early age from her uncle, Constantine Callinicos, famed pianist and conductor of opera and symphony at home and abroad. While in New York, Thalia performed with her brother in Carnegie Hall, the ultimate dream of musicians of her time. She was admitted to Music & Art High School, the institution portrayed in the movie "Fame," continuing her piano studies and taking up the violin as a secondary instrument to play in one of the school's seven orchestras. Upon graduating Music & Art, she attended Hunter College, graduating with a degree in Speech & Drama, which prepared her for a modeling career in the Garment District of New York City. She was introduced to Nicholas Pavlatos by his brother Louis, a chemist working in New York City at the time. Thalia and Nicholas married 1951, in New York City and moved to Springfield, Ohio, where they had three children, Nike, Thales, and Plato. Her passion for the arts kept her connected to her home back east, and she soon became involved in the Civic Theatre, acting in their production of The Seven Year Itch. She was thrilled to discover that Springfield had its very own orchestra, which she and Nicholas enthusiastically supported and regularly attended. They introduced their children to classical music at an early age and instilled in them an appreciation and love of the symphony.



Other community involvement included Wittenberg University, where Thalia participated in the Wittenberg Guild Style Shows, supported her college sorority Alpha Delta Pi, and was eventually awarded an honorary degree recognizing her support of the university. Thalia was actively involved in The Assumption of The Blessed Virgin Mary Greek Orthodox Church, where she sat on the board and organized several art auction fundraisers.



Thalia volunteered on the board of the Family Service Agency for several years and also served as president of the Clark County Medical Society Women's Auxiliary. In addition, she had a strong entrepreneurial spirit and operated Pillars Nursing Home for thirty years while raising her children. Finally, Thalia opened City Look Clothing Store on East Main Street, bringing back memories of the years she had spent modeling in the Garment District of New York.



She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of over 64 years, Dr. Nicholas B. Pavlatos. Thalia is survived by her daughter Nike Daphne Lagos (James) and her sons, Dr. Thales



Nicholas Pavlatos (Nancy) and Plato Nicholas Pavlatos (Tina). She is also survived by her adored grandchildren, Dr. Renae Thalia Pavlatos, Dr. Nicole Sophia Pavlatos, Nicholas Thales Pavlatos, Evyenia Pandora Lagos, and Thalia Theodora Lagos and two great-grandchildren, Nicholas and Anya. The funeral will be limited to the immediate family due to current health concerns. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, contributions be made to The Greek Orthodox Church, c/o James H. Lagos, Treasurer, 5057 Troy Road, Springfield, OH 45502 or the Springfield Symphony Orchestra, P.O. Box 1374, Springfield, OH 45501.



The LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME is serving the family. Remembrances and condolences may be shared at



www.littletonandrue.com



