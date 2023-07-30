PAYNE, Alexis Elizabeth



Surrounded by her loving family, Alexis Elizabeth Payne died July 20, 2023, in Columbus, Ohio. Lexy was born on July 3rd, 1974, to Ty and Toni Payne in Dayton, Ohio. After graduating from Oakwood High School where she was a cheerleader and champion debater, she attended the University of Michigan where she studied psychology and literature. She graduated from the Moritz College of Law at Ohio State University and over the ensuing years worked as an attorney for several Chicago-area law firms in the specialty of advertising, internet, copyright and trademark law. Lexy married Tom Font with whom she had two daughters, Lily Marie and Anabelle Elizabeth.



Lexy was whip-smart, creative, funny, witty and gorgeous. She had an infectious laugh, a sparkle in her eye, and a tremendous sense of style. She was a talented artist, avid traveler and a runner who completed the Chicago marathon. She volunteered to provide free legal representation to artists and in animal shelters for cats.



In recent years, health problems prevented her from connecting with her many dear friends and family members. She loved and cherished her friends and family fiercely, most of all, her wonderful daughters who were the loves of her life.



Lexy was preceded in death by her mother, Toni Payne. She is survived by her father, Ty Payne; daughters, Lily and Anabelle Font; former husband, Tom Font; sister, Stacy Ardoin (Adrien); brother, Chris Lautzenhiser (Karen) and many loving nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.



A private memorial service will be held for the family. In memory of Lexy, donations can be made to the Children's Theater of Winnetka, 620 Lincoln Avenue, Winnetka, IL 60093 or to Christ Church Youth Choir, 784 Sheridan Road, Winnetka, IL 60093.



