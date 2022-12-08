PAYNE, Connie J.



Age 81, of Miami Twp., passed away on Saturday, December 3, 2022. She was surrounded by her loved ones at the time she passed. Connie was born on August 17, 1941, in Dayton, OH, to Pearl Baker and Dorothy J. Smith.



After graduating from West Carrollton High School in 1960, Connie went on to earn a degree in Bachelor of Arts in Education from The University of Kentucky in July 1964. Immediately following graduation, she was hired by Valley View Schools and was a teacher at Farmersville Elementary School until 1995 when she retired with 30 years of dedicated service.



Preceded in death by her husband Jimmy H. Payne in 1982, Connie is survived by her loving daughter and son-in-law Kimberly and Jeff Potter, and her grandsons whom she adored and loved so dearly Jeffrey Potter and Jimmy Potter.



Visitation will be held Monday, December 12, 2022, at 10 a.m. at Sanner Funeral Home, 800 South Alex Rd., West Carrollton, Ohio 45449. Funeral service will begin at 11:00 a.m. with burial to follow at Miami Valley Memory Gardens.

