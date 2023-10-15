Payne, Donald E.



PAYNE, Donald E., age 91, of Huber Heights, passed away Thursday, October 12, 2023 at Hearth & Home at Vandalia. Donald worked as a Computer Specialist for WPAFB, retiring after over 20 years of service. He was an U.S. Air Force Veteran, a member of St. Peter Catholic Church, VFW 3283, American Legion 200 and AMVET Post 48. Donald was the General Manager for the Dayton Colts and a lifetime UD Flyers fan. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Virginia; daughter, Lynn Ann; parents, Walter & Sabina; and brother, Richard Payne. Donald is survived by his sons, Dale (Judy) of Somerville, Doug of WA, and Daniel (fiancée, Michelle Scarberry) of Dayton; grandchildren, Dustin, Rachel, Dylan, Austin, Kaylie, Joey & Nicole; great-grandchildren, Adriana, Olivia, Willow, Charlie, Rose, Josephine, Beau, Frankie & Reid; and many other relatives & friends.



Mass of Christian Burial 9 AM Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at St. Peter Catholic Church, 6161 Chambersburg Road with Father Robert Hale celebrant. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Monday from 5-7 PM at Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel, 5844 Old Troy Pike. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to St. Peter Catholic Church in Donald's memory.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Marker & Heller Funeral Homes

5844 Old Troy Pike

Dayton, OH

45424

https://www.markerheller.com