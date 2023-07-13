Payne, James Jeffrey



PAYNE, James (Jeff) age 59 of West Carrollton passed away Friday July 7, 2023. Jeff was born June 23, 1964 to the late James R. and Betty (Greene) Payne also preceding him in death was his sister Janet Payne, 2 brothers Robert and Raymond Payne. He is survived by his wife of 31 years Becky Payne, 4 children Josh (Arika) Payne, Justin Payne, Jacob (Ashley Sorrell) Payne, and Jessica Payne, 2 brothers John (Sandy) Payne, Tim (Jeanette) Payne, 9 grandchildren Gracie, Carson, Chloe, Kennedy, Anniston, Jackson, Korbynn, Josie, and Liam. A gathering of family and friends will be Monday July 17, 2023 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Sanner Funeral Home 800 South Alex Rd. West Carrollton, OH 45449. A memorial service will follow at 1 p.m. with Jeff's nephew David Payne officiating.



