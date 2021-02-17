PAYNE, June

PAYNE (Bentley), June Carolyn



Age 96, passed away on Saturday, February 13, 2021, at Walnut Creek Nursing Center. She was born on September 8, 1924, in Ironton, Ohio. She married the love of her life, Paul Payne in April 1943. After World War II, they moved to



Dayton to raise their family. June was a dedicated, loving mother, serving several years with the PTA at Lincoln School and the Girl Scouts.



She was preceded in death by her parents Estle and Esther Bentley, her husband of 66 years, Paul, her brother William, son-in-law Steven Brahm and her grandson Paul M. She is



survived by her sons Bill (Weltha) Payne, Mike (Connie) Payne, her daughter Deborah Brahm, 6 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. Family will receive friends on Friday, February 19th, from 11am to 12 noon at the Tobias Funeral Home on Far Hills. Service will follow at 12:00. Due to COVID-19,



restrictions will be in place at the funeral home. Masks must be worn. Donations can be made to Hospice of Dayton.



Condolences can be sent to the family at



www.tobiasfuneralhome.com