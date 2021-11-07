dayton-daily-news logo
PAYNE, Mary

Obituaries
PAYNE (Clifford), Mary Lorraine

60, of Springfield, passed away November 4, 2021. She was born September 16, 1961, in Springfield. Mary was known for her love of all animals. Survivors include her son and daughter-in-law, Joshua and Mandi McClanahan; mother and stepfather, Naomi (Vanover) and Rodger Buckley; granddaughter, Arieana McClanahan; brothers, Dan (Marilyn) Clifford, Jody Clifford, and Dale Buckley; sister, Crystal (Todd) Norton; special friends, Diamond McClanahan and Anthony Miller; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father, Jerry Clifford. No services are planned at this time. Arrangements are being handled by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at


Funeral Home Information

Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home

1002 East High Street

Springfield, OH

45505

https://www.zechmanfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

