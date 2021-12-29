PAYNTER, Johnny



Johnny Paynter, age 77, of Middletown passed away at Hospice of Butler and Warren Counties on December 26, 2021. He was born to James and Clara (Wells) Paynter on June 30, 1944. He worked as Civil Rights Chairman/ EAP at AK Steel before retiring. For 10 years, he worked for the Middletown Honor Guard while being the Commander for a year. After retiring, he transported money for the bank. He enjoyed staying busy, working hard, and helping those around him. But above that, he really enjoyed singing karaoke and hitting the highest notes he could; it didn't matter who was listening. Johnny is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Betty Paynter; children Matthew (Paula) Paynter,



Michael Paynter, and Deanna Paynter; sister Patty (Frank) Durden; sister- in-law Jeannie Paynter, Judy Paynter, and



Janet Paynter; and numerous grandchildren, great- grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his



parents, brothers Malcom (Janet) Paynter, Clarence Paynter, Chester Paynter, Marion Paynter, Stanley Paynter, and Ronnie (Darlene) Paynter; sisters Joann (John) McGee, Barbara



(Arnold) Dennis, and Mary Lou (Ralph) Carroll. Visitation will be held at Baker-Stevens- Parramore Funeral Home 6850



Roosevelt Ave., Middletown, Ohio 45005 on Saturday, January 1st from 2 pm – 4 pm. Funeral service will be held directly



after at 4 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Middletown Combined Honor Guard in his memory.



Condolences may be sent to the family at



www.bakerstevensparramore.com



