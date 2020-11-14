PAYTON, Timothy C.



Age 76, of Arcanum, passed away on Thursday, November 12, 2020, at Rest Haven in Greenville with his daughter by his side. He was preceded in death by his wife Cindy, by his parents, William & MaryAnn McMahan, son, Timothy Charles Payton II & sisters,



Carol McGarry & Rebecca Newberry. Tim retired from Duriron after over 30 years of service and he loved flying. He also dearly loved being with his grandchildren. He was also very active in many different fraternal organizations including the Arcanum Masonic Lodge and the Scottish Rite Valley of Dayton, along with many other clubs. He is survived by daughters, Michelle Payton & Amanda (Andy) Sease; grandchildren, Blakely, Olivia & Tatum Sease, Timothy C. Payton III, Anthony (Erica) Payton, Torrance, Tylar Shaye & Tristan Trace Harmon, Taylor Jade Wilson; great-grandchildren, Shane & Brooks Payton with Jocie Payton on the way; brother, Robert Payton; cousin, Marlene Wood and numerous other relatives and friends. Funeral services, conducted by Pastor Carley Brewster, will be held 11 AM Monday, Nov. 16 at Kreitzer Funeral Home, 204 N. Main St. Arcanum, OH 45304, with burial to



follow in Royal Oak Memorial Gardens, Brookville. A WALK-THRU Visitation will be held at the funeral home 3-5 PM



Sunday. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to State of the Heart Hospice in Greenville. DUE TO COVID,



EVERYONE IS REQUIRED TO WEAR A MASK TO ATTEND. Email condolences may be sent by going online to



