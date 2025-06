Peace (McKenzie), Ruth



Peace, Ruth, age 91 of Miamisburg, OH passed peacefully at home on May 29, 2025. A visitation will be held at Routsong Funeral Home Kettering on June 4 from 2-4pm, with a funeral service to follow. To offer condolences and express fond memories, please visit www.routsong.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com