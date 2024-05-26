Peacher , Judith Ann



Judith Ann Peacher, age 84, died peacefully on Wednesday, May 22, 2024 at the Passages memory care unit of Willow Brook Christian Village in Delaware, Ohio. She was born on September 6, 1939 in Hamilton, Ohio to Dorothy Lucille (Higgs) and James Woodrow Hammons. She was a proud 1957 graduate of Hamilton High School and went on to attend the University of Cincinnati. Judy married her high school sweetheart and birthday twin William Randolph Peacher on February 23, 1963 in Hamilton. Judy and her mother Lucy owned the Craft Cupboard on Park Avenue for ten years, and they even published a book, Fancy Knots, showcasing their macrame designs. Judy continued her career at Champion Papers from which she retired in 1996 after holding several positions. She then went to work as the secretary at Hayes Elementary School until her final retirement in 2002. She was an active member of Park Avenue United Methodist Church for over 50 years where she and Bill helped establish the FEUBYCs couples club. Judy is survived by her daughter, Amy (Dewey) Armstrong of Westerville, Ohio, and her grandsons Adam, Matthew and Andrew Armstrong. She was preceded in death by her parents and her beloved husband of over 51 years. Judy was an avid supporter of Hamilton High School athletics, the Ohio State Buckeyes, and the Cincinnati Reds and Bengals. She enjoyed knitting, golf, tennis, bridge, puzzles, traveling and spending time with her family and friends. Her funeral will be held on Tuesday, May 28, 2024 at Weigel Funeral Home, 980 N.W. Washington Blvd., Hamilton, Ohio 45013. The visitation will begin at 1:00 p.m. with the memorial service to follow at 2:00 p.m. with Pastor Chris Trumbull officiating. Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Judy's memory to the Passages Unit at Willow Brook Christian Village, 100 Willow Brook Way S., Delaware Ohio 43015; Heartland Hospice, 685 Delaware Avenue, Marion, Ohio 43302; or Church of the Messiah United Methodist Church, 51 N. State Street, Westerville, Ohio 43081.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com