Pearson, Pamela



With profound sadness, we announce the passing of Pamela (Marass) Pearson, age 78, on Sunday, May 18, 2025. Pam was born on July 15, 1946, in Elgin, IL, the daughter of Ellen Jane and William A. Marass. Pam is survived by her husband, Loring Pearson of Monroe, OH, her daughters Lynn (Hugh) Williamson and Karen (Jason) Owens, her granddaughters Fiona Owens, Ellen Williamson, Lucy Williamson, and her siblings Kathleen Acevedo, William D. Marass, and Michael Marass. Pam devoted her life to her family and was endlessly committed to serving her community through her church, New Hope Lutheran, and the Middletown Arts Center since 1971. Pam also enjoyed teaching, serving, and volunteering through a wide variety of community organizations. Pam brought beauty to the world in countless ways, not the least through her passion for the visual arts. Pam's abstract paintings, marked with vibrant intensity and bold colors, were shown in galleries and private collections throughout the eastern states. Inspired by nature and the images it generated in her mind, she thrived by expressing energy with acrylics, inks, oils, conté, pastels, collage, glass, and clay. Pam's art gifted us with a window to her creative spirit, through which she desired to enrich the experiences and insights of those around her. Pam's memorial service will be held at New Hope Lutheran Church, 10 Breiel Blvd, Middletown, OH 45042, on Saturday, June 21, 2025. The visitation will be held from 10 am -11 am, and the service from 11 am-12 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to New Hope Lutheran Foundation, 10 Breiel Blvd, Middletown, OH 45042, or online at newhopeluthchurch.org. Please sign the guestbook online at WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com



