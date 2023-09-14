Pearson, Peggy



PEARSON, Peggy Erwin passed away peacefully in her sleep on September 10, 2023, at the age of 91 in Dayton, Ohio. She was born on September 22, 1931, in Cincinnati, Ohio, to the late Willard B. Hopper and Ruby Stevens Hopper. Peggy was preceded in death by her husbands, David C. Erwin and William H. Pearson.



Peggy is survived by her daughter, Susan Erwin Stedje (Kurt) and her son, Thomas W. Erwin; as well as her grandchildren Sarah Stedje Burton (Mac) and Anna Leigh Stedje, who were the loves of her life.



Peggy graduated from Miami University in 1953 and received a Master's Degree from Xavier University in 1978. Prior to raising her family, she taught 2nd grade at Norwood Elementary in Cincinnati.



Living in Mariemont, Peggy lovingly but firmly approached parenting with the same standards and attention to detail that she applied in her profession. She frequently admonished Susan and Tom to 'Quit procrastinating' and 'Take initiative'. They were often asked 'Is this your best work?' and told to 'Finish what you start'. To boundary stretching teenage requests, she would maddeningly say 'We'll see...' which, much to their dismay, inevitably translated to 'No'.



In 1973, she was privileged to return to teaching 2nd grade at Terrace Park Elementary in the Mariemont School District. She was a loving educator who consistently challenged her students to meet high standards. She retired from teaching in 1988, and began a new career in retail sales in the Dayton area at Queen Anne's Fine Gifts, Aunt Susie's Gifts, and at Centerville Coin & Jewelry. She loved engaging with her customers; it was said she could 'sell ice cubes to Eskimos'.



Outside of her career and family, Peggy found joy in maintaining relationships with her many friends, relatives, and coworkers. As recently as last Christmas, she sent over 100 Christmas cards, and she seldom missed a birthday or anniversary. She enjoyed extensive travel while her health permitted; and in later years enjoyed watching Lawrence Welk and golf, indulging in needlework and knitting, and playing bridge and Scrabble.



A casual drop-in Gathering of Family & Friends will be held on Sunday, September 17th, from 2-4pm at The Station House Restaurant in the Franciscan Center at St. Leonard's, 8200 Provincial Way, Centerville, OH 45458. A private graveside service will be held for the family at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Ohio's Hospice/Hospice of Dayton, Terrace Park Elementary School Library, or to the charity of your choice.



Peggy's family is immensely grateful to the many people from Touching Hearts at Home and Bethany Village who lovingly cared for her. Arrangements by Tobias Funeral Home in Kettering, OH. Online condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com



