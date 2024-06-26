Pearson, Zell



Mrs. Zell Pearson, age 87, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, June 22, 2024. Born on July 8, 1936, in Bluffton, Georgia, she was the daughter of the late Troy and Willie Mae King. A retired employee of the Office of Personnel Management, Zell was revered for her dedication to her late husband and family and her service within the community. She and her husband, Troy Pearson, were renowned for founding the Dayton Mohawks Youth Basketball Program and the Triumph Church Scholarship Aid Foundation, both of which had significant impacts on those they served.



Zell was preceded in death by her husband, Troy Pearson, parents, three brothers and a granddaughter. She is survived by her sister Melonese King (Middletown) her five children, twelve grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, and a wide circle of other relatives and many friends.



Her life will be celebrated on Saturday, June 29, 2024, with a visitation beginning at 9:30 AM and services at 11:00 AM at Exodus Ministries 405 West National Road Englewood, Ohio 45322 officiated by Bishop Marcus Maddox. Interment will be private. Arrangements are entrusted to Thomas Funeral Home, 4520 Salem Avenue, Dayton, Ohio. Online condolences may be sent to the family via www.thomasfunerals.com.



