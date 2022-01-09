PECK, Sally



73, of Franklin, passed away on Wednesday, January 5, 2022, at Kettering Medical Center. She was born in West Moreland County, Pennsylvania, on December 22, 1948, to parents,



Edward and Rosemary Clark. Sally had a very caring nature which led her to work as a nurse aide and in childcare. She was devoted to her family and will be greatly missed by her loving husband of 46 years, Michael Peck; sons, Michael (Shaunda) Peck and Robert Jeffrey (Stephanie) Peck; sisters, Marjorie (Fred) Rayner and Abbie



Nevis; special niece and nephews, Betty Timar, Edwin Knox and Jack Knox; and grandchildren, Taylor, Jacob, Mason,



Kennedy, Corinna, Tristan, Gabrielle, Bruce, Joslynn and Kiara. She was preceded in death by her parents; and siblings, Anna Mae Shupe, Evelyn Williams, Violet Howell, Jenny Brackens, Rosemary Sipos, Edward Clark and Thomas Clark. Funeral



Service will be Wednesday, January 12, 2022, at 10:00 am at Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home, 3805 Roosevelt Blvd., (at Bonita Dr.), Middletown. Visitation will be Tuesday evening, from 5:00 - 7:00 pm at the funeral home. Burial will be at Woodside Cemetery and Arboretum. Please sign the guestbook at WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com.

