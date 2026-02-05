Peggy Martineau

Martineau, Peggy Jo



Peggy Jo Martineau, 82, passed away at Forest Glen Health and Rehabilitation Center on February 1, 2026. She was born in Carrollton, OH, on February 26, 1943, the daughter of Dan and Laura Hoyt.



She was a 1961 graduate of Springfield South High School and received her nursing degree in 1965 from Christ Hospital School of Nursing in Cincinnati, OH. Peggy worked at Mercy Hospital for over 30 years. She was widely known for her kindness and compassion and was an excellent mentor to new nurses. Peggy was recognized for her outstanding work in nursing with a Cameo of Caring Award from Mercy Health. Peggy was also a member of First Lutheran Church. Peggy was a wonderful mother, grandmother and friend. After retiring in 2008, she enjoyed gardening, volunteering and being with family, especially her granddaughters. She also loved traveling and spending time with her dear friends – the Dover Girls, Mercy Lunch Bunch, her college roommates, High School reunion crew and her First Lutheran family.



Peggy is survived by her daughter, Amy (Bela) High, of Springfield, OH, her son Sam Martineau of Brooklyn, NY, granddaughters, Madeline High (Clayton Portz) of Cincinnati, OH, and Emily High of Jersey City, NJ, her brother Jerry (Teresa) Hoyt and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, and sister, Patricia Remley. The family will receive friends on Sunday, February 8th, 2026, from 1-3 p.m. at Littleton & Rue Funeral Home. A celebration of life will follow at 3:00 on Sunday. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Peggy's memory to Ohio's Hospice (www.OhiosHospice.org/Give ), Online expressions of sympathy may be made at www.littletonandrue.com





