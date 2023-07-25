X

Pegues, Harry

Pegues, Harry R.

age 66, passed away on July 18, 2023, in Dayton, OH. He is survived by loving family and friends. Service will be held on Thursday, July 27, 2023, 11:00 am at Harris Memorial CME Church, 3950 Haney Rd, Dayton, Ohio. Visitation 10:00 am-11:00 am. Interment West Memory Gardens.

Funeral Home Information

H. H. Roberts Mortuary, Inc.

38 S. Gettysburg Avenue

Dayton, OH

45417

https://www.hhroberts.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

