PEIRANO, Mary M.



MARY MYRTLE PEIRANO, 94, of Springfield passed away on March 20, 2025. She was born on May 25, 1930, in Fayette County, Ohio to her parents Herbert and Marcella (Simmons) Binegar. A descendent of the earliest of the Massachusetts Bay Colonists, Mary, along with her parents, found a way to live through the Great American Depression. Mary graduated from Plattsburg High School where her mother was principal. She studied education for two years at Wilmington College, where she was named Homecoming Queen and met the love of her life, Carl Peirano. Mary married Carl before graduating to support his coaching career, which led to her teaching at five different schools. She eventually earned her degree from Defiance College. After Carl's untimely passing, Mary retired and spent time traveling internationally. She later moved to Yellow Springs, where she discovered and pursued her newest passion: art. As she would later say, she felt that "art saved my life". As an artist, Mary inspired many local admirers of her work but maintained a constant interest and engagement with other artists with whom she identified. One of her favorites being P. Buckley Moss, who she was fortunate enough to meet. Mary's favorite medium of creating was watercolors, and her talents shone through many of her pieces that she displayed, sold, or kept. Mary also enjoyed the theatre, even participating as one of the lead actors in "Arsenic and Old Lace" a Springfield Summer Arts Council play. She would continue to travel with her Granddaughters to see Shakespeare plays or was up on stage participating in them. Beyond her creative talents, Mary was known to not let an opportunity go where she could celebrate people no matter the occasion and she loved to throw a good party-especially with a theme! She exhibited her profound kindness and ability to bring out the best in others. She had a gift for seeing potential in people, encouraging them to believe in themselves and their abilities. Mary's legacy will live on not only through the art she created, but also through the lives she touched. Her warm spirit and kind heart will be remembered by all who knew her, especially for her unwavering support of her family. Whether it was celebrating birthdays, holidays, or just enjoying quiet moments together, she always made those around her feel valued and appreciated. In addition to her love for family, Mary was an avid fan of The Ohio State University Buckeyes. She was known for her spirited enthusiasm and never missed a chance to cheer on her beloved team. Her Buckeye pride was contagious, and she will be remembered for her passion and dedication to both her family and her favorite team. Mary is survived by her son Scott (Carole) Wilson, grandchildren Trisha (Les) Geyman, Melissa (Rob) Howard, Brok Wilson, and Shawn Cook (Jen Howard), great-grandchildren Dylan Carson, Olivia and Emma Geyman, as well as numerous other relatives and friends. She is also survived by the Florence family, with whom she remained very close throughout her life. Mary is preceded in death by her husband Carl, her parents, her son Michael Peirano, and her good friend, Edwin Florence. Visitation for Mary will be held Saturday March 29th from 10-11:00am with the service beginning at 11:00am at the Springfield Masonic Home Chapel. A private burial will take place at Greenlawn Cemetery. A Party to celebrate Mary's life will be held at a future date. The family would like to extend a special thanks to the 3rd floor caregivers of the York Rite Assisted Living at the Masonic Home as well as Affinity Hospice for their attentive care to Mary. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Springfield Cancer Center.





Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com