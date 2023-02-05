PELFREY, Martin

X
Martin Pelfrey, 88, of Springfield, passed away peacefully on February 1, 2023, in Springfield Regional Medical Center. He was born November 23, 1934, in Hazard, Kentucky, the son of Charles and Sophia Belle (Spencer) Pelfrey. Mr. Pelfrey enjoyed fishing and spending time with his loving family He was a Veteran of the United States Army and had been the owner of General Roofing. Survivors include one daughter; Manuela M. McCrite, two grandsons; Martin E. (Shanna) McCrite and Paul D. (Marge) McCrite, eight great-grandchildren, Eli, Eevie, Aslinn, Devin, Noah, Vito, Nevaeh and Mollie and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death bv his beloved wife; Anneliese (Braun) Pelfrey on October 29, 2017, brothers; Earl, Carlo, Harland, James, Ray and L. D., sisters; Helen Stidhams and Leanna Cochran and his parents. Funeral services will be held at 1:30PM, Wednesday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Danny Stringer officiating. Visitation will be held for one hour prior to the services. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Burial Park. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

