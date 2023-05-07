Pelfrey, Regenia

Pelfrey (Stambaugh), Regenia



REGENIA "JEAN" PELFREY, our wonderful, loving mother, 93, of Springfield, went home to be with Jesus, surrounded by her loving family on Tuesday evening, May 2, 2023. She was born in Paintsville, Kentucky on April 26, 1930, the youngest of four children born to the late John C. Stambaugh and Ersley (Salyer) Stambaugh Ames. Jean and her siblings were raised in the hills and forests of Flat Gap and Joe's Creek, Kentucky. The family moved North to Springfield in the 1950's. Earl Pelfrey won Jean's heart in 1959. After some moves out West they settled back in Springfield, anchoring what would become a large and loving family. Regenia loved her life. Her greatest joy was the time spent with her family and dogs. She will be dearly missed. Regenia is survived by two children, Fred S. Pelfrey and Susan Pelfrey Miloradovich; eight grandchildren, Steven (Dawn) Pelfrey, Stephanie (Billy) Keeton, Earl (Beth) Pelfrey, Richard (Michelle) Powers, Regenia (Beth) Powers, Jason (Liz) Miloradovich, Meagan (Cody) Mueck, Lisa (Caleb) Martin; twenty-three great grandchildren, Patsy, Randall, Jeanie, Storm, Freddy, Lori, Tyde, Milo, Kase, Emmaline, Annistyn, Kylene, Abigail, Makayla, Richard, Ivan, Drake, Lincoln, Jesse, Wyatt, Evan, Kelcee, and Camden; and a great-great grandson, Alexander. Also surviving are half-siblings, Deloris McEnaney and Roger Stambaugh and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, Earl L. Pelfrey in 2011; daughter and son-law, Tina and Richard Powers; sister, Wanda Stambaugh; sister and brother-in-law, Grace and Bud Hasek; brother, John Thomas and Edna Stambaugh; son-in-law, Gary Miloradovich; daughter-in-law, Jeanie Pelfrey; her sweet great granddaughter, Cassie Pelfrey; and great grandson, Luke. Regenia's funeral service will be held at 5:00 p.m. Thursday in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. The family will receive friends beginning at 4:00 p.m. Thursday until the time of service. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.littletonandrue.com



