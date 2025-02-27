Pelphrey, Jack D.



Jack D Pelphrey, 96, of Springfield, Ohio, died Feb. 21, 2025, in his winter home of Fort Myers, Florida. He was born Jan. 21, 1929, in the Denver area of Johnson County, Kentucky, as the second of seven children of the late Don and Lavada (Reed) Pelphrey. Growing up during the Great Depression in eastern Kentucky instilled him with the values of hard work, devotion to family and his Christian Baptist faith, which he held to steadfastly throughout his life.



He graduated from Oil Springs High School in 1947 and married his classmate G. Evelyn Rice on Sept. 25, 1948. Seeking better employment opportunities, Jack moved his growing family to Springfield, Ohio, eventually settling into a career as a tool grinder for Delco Moraine in Dayton, Ohio.



After nearly 35 years together, Jack lost his wife to cancer in 1983. He later met Evelyn Jean Myers (Wysong), and they married on Oct. 12, 1985. Jack retired in 1986 from General Motors, after many years of devoted service. He was an active member of the Forest Valley Free Will Baptist Church in Springfield and the Southwest Baptist Church in Fort Myers.



Jack was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife G. Evelyn Pelphrey; his second wife, Evelyn Jean Pelphrey; four brothers, Carroll, Joe, Donald Ray and Leroy Pelphrey; a sister, Naomi Conley; and a grandson, Travis Hoffman.



He is survived by his sister Mary Alice Johnson; sons, Danny (Karen), David (Judy), and Gary (Ruth) Pelphrey; daughter Karen L. Gill; stepdaughter Cheryl (Garry) Warner; stepson Leon (Robin) Myers; grandsons, Roger, Brian, Ryan, Stephen, Chris, Phil Pelphrey, and Andy Myers; granddaughters, Kristina Relph, Kandace Gill, and Alyson Myers; 23 great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews and other relatives.



The family will receive friends during a visitation, Sunday, March 2, at Richards, Raff and Dunbar Memorial Home 838 E. High St. Springfield, Ohio from 2PM - 4PM. A memorial service will be 12PM, Monday, March 3, at the Forest Valley Free Will Baptist Church, 1821 Troy Road, Springfield, Ohio. Burial will follow at Enon Cemetery in Enon, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Forest Valley Free Will Baptist Church. Condolences may be left on the online guest book at www.richardsraffanddunbar.com/listings





