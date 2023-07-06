Peltz, Kyle W.



PELTZ, Kyle W., age 32, of New York City, formerly of Huber Heights, passed away Tuesday, June 27, 2023 at Mount Sinai Hospital. Kyle was a producer for CNN/HLN, the Nancy Grace Show and Ashleigh Banfield. He was a 2009 graduate of Wayne High School and attended Cedarville and Kings Colleges.



Kyle was preceded in death by his father, William R. Peltz; uncle, Larry Redwine; grandmothers, Pauline Redwine & Joanne Peltz; and his grandfathers. He is survived by his mother & best friend, Lisa A. Bennett & her husband, Douglas; sister & brother-in-law, Cortney L. & Clint Tellep; nephew & niece, Corbin and Carsyn; his girlfriend, Christina Smith; many other relatives, friends and co-workers.



Funeral service will be held at 11:30 AM Friday, July 7, 2023 at the Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel, 5844 Old Troy Pike with Pastor Kenneth Garrett officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 10:00 AM Friday until service time. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Shriners Children's Hospital in Kyle's memory.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Marker & Heller Funeral Homes

5844 Old Troy Pike

Dayton, OH

45424

https://www.markerheller.com