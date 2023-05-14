Pence, Wanda

Pence (Miller), Wanda Jean "Jeanie"



Wanda Jean "Jeanie" (Miller) Pence, 64, of Springfield, went home to be with her Lord on May 8, 2023, in her resi-dence. She was born January 11, 1959, in Springfield, the daughter of Wanda Lee (Miller) Zimmerman. Wanda attend-ed the Wings of Love Church and enjoyed crocheting, playing bingo, doing puzzle books, and spending time with her loving family. Jeanie LOVED being Gi-Gi to her great nephew Samuel Keith. She enjoyed being recently retired but she had previously been employed at TAC Industries for nearly 30 years. Survivors include her two children; John (Ro-sanna) Wallace and Lori Wallace, siblings; Robert Zimmerman and Pamela (Charles) Sumner, step siblings; Pam All-man, Sherry Rood, Jim Cornell and Mike Cornell, special cousins; Linda Bowman, Rose Stringfellow and aunt; Edith Hankins, Nephew John Sumner, Neice Alexis (Thomas) Stickney, Neice and DODD provider Misty (Robert) Jones and many more cousins, nieces, and nephews. She was also well loved by her neighbors at Tubman towers. She was preced-ed in death by her siblings; Shelley Mulkey and Rodger Zimmerman, stepsiblings; Becky Cornell and Karen Shelton, special aunt; Anita Moore, special uncle; Sonny Crabtree, her mother and stepfather Wanda (Keith) Cornell, and Step-father Sonny Zimmerman. Jean's family would love to extend our greatest thanks and appreciation to Ben Reidmiller at Clark County board of DD for all his time and dedication to Jean. Memorial services will be held at 1:00PM Friday, May 19, 2023, in the Wings of Love Church, 1331 East High Street, Springfield, with Rev. Danny Miller officiating. Friends may visit with the family for one hour prior to the services. Everyone is asked to wear purple in honor of Wan-da (her favorite color). A burial will follow in Clifton Cemetery. Arrangements are being handled by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

