PENDERGRAFT, Gladys C. "Judy" Gladys C. "Judy" Pendergraft, 77, of Springfield, entered into eternal rest on August 17, 2020. Visitation will be held from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM Tuesday, in the JONES-KENNEY- ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM Wednesday, in the funeral home. Burial will follow in Ferncliff Cemetery. Donations may be made to a cause meaningful to the donor. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

