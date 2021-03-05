PENDLETON, Nancy Jean



Age 81, of Franklin, passed away on Sunday, February 28, 2021. She was born in Middletown on March 29, 1939, the daughter of the late L.B. and Edith Mae (Price) Emrick. Nancy is survived by her loving husband of 59 years, Craig "Rick" Pendleton, whom she married on April 29, 1961; two sons and daughters-in-law, Jeffrey K. and Melinda, Scott L. and Kelly; her sister, Barbara L. Morris; 5 grandchildren, Lindsay (Tyler) Lidstone, Taylor (Justin South) Pendleton, Logan Pendleton, Andrea (Stephen) Marshall, Emily (Josh Miller) Hartwig; 8 great-grandchildren, Landen, Caiden, Jaxden, Easten, Ayden, Isabella, Cohen and Hudson. She was a graduate of Middletown Hospital School of Nursing, Class of 1960, a member of Hope United Methodist Church and was a Kentucky Colonel. Private Family Services were held at the Anderson Funeral Home, 1357 East Second Street, Franklin with entombment following in Woodside Mausoleum in Middletown. Contributions in memory of Nancy may be made to either Hope United Methodist Church or the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

