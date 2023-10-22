Penney (Mangeot), Alice J.



PENNEY, Alice J., age 93, of Miami Twp, passed away on Friday, October 20, 2023. Alice was born to Orville and Edna (Gebhart) Mangeot in Miamisburg, OH on December 30, 1929. She was a member of Fairmont Presbyterian Church and Jacob Eby Chapter 571 Order of the Eastern Star. As a homemaker she was a respected seamstress, sewing for others and creating beautiful clothing for herself and her girls  even clothes for their Barbie dolls. She also enjoyed knitting, making colorful argyle socks for David who wore them proudly. Alice taught hat-making and cake decorating classes and was featured on a local crafting TV program for her creative hat designs. She even tried her hand at upholstery, transforming family furniture on more than one occasion. Her talents didn't stop there, as she was an exceptional cook and treated her family and friends to many a gourmet meal. She also loved crossword puzzles and was a master at completing them daily in record time. Alice was an animal lover, had pets throughout her life, and never met a dog who didn't like her. She especially enjoyed visiting friends with pets so she could cuddle with and spoil them. Most of all she enjoyed spending time with her family, being Grandma to Ryan and Gigi to Paige and Evan. She was preceded in death by her husband, David, in 1999. She is survived by her daughters, Jill and husband David Oroszi, and Karen and husband Steven Greene; grandson, Ryan (Claire) Greene; great-granddaughter, Paige Greene; great-grandson, Evan Greene; step-grandson, Stephen Greene; sister, Marsha Steffen; nieces and nephews, Tracie Atkinson (Ben), Mark Garwood (Tammie), Julia Fields (Richard), Sharon Garwood-Reed, Jennifer Burkey (Mark), David Garwood (Dana), and Gary Garwood; as well as extended family, Dr. Mark and Jacki Aldrich, their children, and grandchildren. Family will greet friends 11:30AM-1PM on Wednesday, October 25 with a funeral service beginning at 1PM at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E Stroop Rd, Kettering. Burial to follow at David's Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made in Alice's name to The Tenth Life, PO Box 178, Alpha, OH 45301. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be made at www.routsong.com.



