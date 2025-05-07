Pennington, Jerold D.



Jerold D. "Jerry" Pennington, 91, of Middletown, passed away on Sunday, May 4, 2025 at Spring Hills Middletown. He was born in Vincennes, Indiana on February 4, 1934 to parents, William Arthur "Art" and Wanda (Burnett) Pennington. Jerry had earned his Associate's Degree and had a fulfilling career as a manager in the corrugated box industry for over 50 years. He was a veteran of the United States Army. Jerry was a dedicated member of Holy Family Parish. Jerry's true passions in life were his wife, his family, a good days work and even better days fishing. Jerry is survived by his loving wife of 70 years, Carolyn (Cardinal) Pennington; son, Jeff (Gina) Pennington; daughters, Rebecca (Phil) Griggs, Janice (Jed) Brubaker, Lori (Jon) Combs & Lisa Nuck; grandchildren, Emily (Travis) Adams, Brian Pennington, Matt (Rachel) Brubaker, Jill (Jace) Tincher, Leah (Zach) Hoehn, Elli (Tom) Broe, Amy (Ben) Gallow, Katie (Cody) Brown, Brent (Mallory) Langhorne and Kristen (Matt) Langhorne; great grandchildren, Nora, George, Kinsley and Lainey; as well as many other loving family and friends. In addition to his parents, Jerry was preceded in death by his sisters, Phyllis Grubb and Betty June Pennington; brother, Buddy Pennington; and son-in-law, John Nuck. Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday, May 10, 2025 at 11:00 a.m. at Holy Family Parish - Holy Trinity Church, 201 Clark St., Middletown, with Father John Civille as celebrant. Visitation will be one hour prior to the mass from 10:00 - 11:00 a.m. at the church. Interment will be at Woodside Cemetery and Arboretum. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association, P.O. Box 840692, Dallas, TX 75284 - OR - Hospice Care of Middletown, 4418 Lewis St., Suite B, Middletown, OH 45044. Please sign the guestbook at WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com



