Pennington, Virginia

Pennington (Riffell), Virginia Lee "Ginny"



Virginia Riffell Pennington, age 90, born March 3, 1935, passed on June 5, 2025, joining her past husbands Donald Scanlon (passed 1968) and Chuck Pennington (passed 2007), son Ronald Scanlon (passed 2016), along with her parents (John and Helen Riffell), two brothers (John and Donald Riffell), and many life-long friends in heaven.



Born in Champaign County Ohio, the first of 9 children, Virginia married her high school sweetheart and became the mother of 4 boys (Ronald, Gary, Craig, and David Scanlon). Although she had many occupations over the years, she really enjoyed her time in interior design.



In her younger days, she loved going out with friends to dance and have fun! Later in life she enjoyed watching her sons play in local bands and dancing until the midnight hours! Virginia was the grandmother of 6, and the great grandmother of 9.



A Celebration of Life will be planned for Virginia at a later date.



