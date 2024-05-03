Pentaudi, James Benjamin "Jimmy"



James Benjamin Pentaudi passed away on April 29, 2024, at his home in Gansevoort, NY. He was born to Martha (Elaine) and Jim Pentaudi on November 24, 1952 in Dayton, Ohio.



James was a graduate of Tippecanoe High School class of 1970. He went on to pursue a baseball scholarship at Western Kentucky for 2 years before transferring to Earlham College for football and earning his B.A. degree.



After graduation, James married his high school sweetheart, Lisa Smith. Tragically, Lisa died 8 months later in a car accident.



James' good looks and charm opened doors to become a model. Early success evolved to becoming a talent scout for models. He opened a modeling agency in Albany NY where he eventually settled.



James expanded again to become a Modeling Consultant to agencies around the country. His creative skills and passion also inspired him to write music, musicals and plays.



James is survived by two brothers, John in Dayton Ohio and Dan in St Pete Beach Florida. He has 5 nieces: Christina, Jamie, Jacque, Kari and Kelli. His close friend and Pastor, Tracy Mauran, will offer a short service to honor James in Gansevoort NY on May 3rd. James' presence will be missed.



