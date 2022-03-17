PEOPPLEMEIER, Richard

PEOPPLEMEIER,



Dr. Richard W. Poeppelmeier "Pep", 86. Passed away due to an auto accident on Monday, March 14, 2022. Preceded in death by his parents, Richard H. and Agatha Poeppelemeier. He is survived by a very loving wife of 65 years, Marlene, and two wonderful daughters, two sons-in-law, and four grandchildren. Jan (Gary) Lance, Jodi and Luke. Jill (Sean) Dahling, Deion and Kayla. Pep was born and raised in Dayton, Ohio. He was a 1953 graduate of Chaminade High School and then moved on to the University of Dayton for his bachelors, where he has held season basketball tickets for nearly 70 years (since the games were held at the old fieldhouse). He then graduated from the Ohio State School of Dentistry in 1960. After graduation he served in the United States Air Force Dental Corp, before having a private dental practice in New Lebanon, Ohio, retiring after 57 years. Pep was a loving and compassionate husband, father, grandfather and uncle. He enjoyed watching and playing sports and spending time with family and friends. He was on a bowling league with doctor colleagues for many years, and moved onto golf, which he played regularly with friends and his son-in-law and grandson. Pep was a "YMCA" kid from age 8 through high school and beyond. He began attending day camp as a child and later became a camp counselor and life-guard and met his wife, Marlene, working at the YMCA. A memorial service will be held at Farmersville United Church of Christ on April 9, 2022. There will be a service at 1:00 pm, followed by a time of visitation and fellowship with the family. If you wish to express sympathy, please consider a contribution in Pep's memory be made to the YMCA Camp Kern to befit less fortunate children to attend camp. You may donate by phone, mail or online: YMCA Camp Kern (513-932-3756), 5291 State Route 350, Oregonia, Ohio 45054. www.campkern.org. Care entrusted to Tobias Funeral Home, Far Hills.



