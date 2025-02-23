Pepper, Anthony Groff



age 91, of Roswell, GA. passed away on November 16, 2024. Tony followed his beloved wife, Dorothy Voelkl Pepper, to heaven after her passing on September 11, 2024 at the age of 92. A celebration of Tony and Dorothy's lives will be on Saturday, March 8, 2025, at 2pm at St. George's Episcopal Church, 5520 Far Hills Ave., The couple will be laid to rest in St. Francis Memorial Garden at St. George's Episcopal Church with a reception and visitation at St. George's in the Parish Hall to follow. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be made at www.routsong.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com