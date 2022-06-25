dayton-daily-news logo
X

PERDUE, Rosalie

ajc.com

Obituaries
2 hours ago

PERDUE, Rosalie E.

Age 83 of Huber Heights, passed away at Grandview

Hospital in Dayton on June 22, 2022. She was born on January 5, 1939, and graduated from Parker City High School in

Indiana. Rosalie is survived by her sons, Kevin H. Perdue and Michael L. (Christina) Perdue; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great -great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her

husband, Winfred Hollis Perdue; daughter, Kimberly K. Perdue; and brother, Duggan Schafer. A Visitation will be held on Monday, June 27, 2022, from 10 am until 11:30 am at

Butler County Memorial Park, 4570 Trenton Oxford Road, Hamilton, Ohio 45011. Condolences may be left for the family at www.Webb-Noonan.com.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Webb Noonan Kidd Funeral Home

240 Ross Ave

Hamilton, OH

45013

https://www.dignitymemorial.com/funeral-homes/hamilton-oh/webb-noonan-kidd-funeral-home/6936?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
CALLISON, Mary ROGERS
2
Johnson, Jesse L.
3
SPARKS, Thelma
4
BEEMSTERBOER, Martha J.
5
IRVINE, Mark
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top