PERDUE, Rosalie E.



Age 83 of Huber Heights, passed away at Grandview



Hospital in Dayton on June 22, 2022. She was born on January 5, 1939, and graduated from Parker City High School in



Indiana. Rosalie is survived by her sons, Kevin H. Perdue and Michael L. (Christina) Perdue; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great -great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her



husband, Winfred Hollis Perdue; daughter, Kimberly K. Perdue; and brother, Duggan Schafer. A Visitation will be held on Monday, June 27, 2022, from 10 am until 11:30 am at



Butler County Memorial Park, 4570 Trenton Oxford Road, Hamilton, Ohio 45011. Condolences may be left for the family at www.Webb-Noonan.com.

